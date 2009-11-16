Leica M7 Edition "Hermes" announced

Leica has introduced a "very special limited edition" (read: very expensive) version of its classic 35mm rangefinder system camera the M7 with the launch of the new Leica M7 Edition "Hermes".



The second Hermes partnership that Leica has entered into, the special M7 comes in silver chrome with a choice of two calfskin leather finishes - orange and "etoupe".



Just 100 of each colour will be made available, and each individual camera will have a special sequential serial number between 001/200 and 200/200.



The Leica M7 Edition "Hermes" set includes a Leica SUMMILUX-M 35 mm f/1.4 ASPH. wide-angle lens, a matching classic round lens hood, a LEICAVIT M rapid winder and a real leather carrying strap matched to the colour of the camera, all delivered in a linen-covered, silk-lined box.



Looks-wise there's a few changes from the standard M7. The top plate is engraved with the Leica name in classic script, the red Leica logo has been nixed to stop a colour clash and the normally red "AUTO" and settings on the shutter speed dial have been replaced by the shade of the camera's leather.



The Lecia M7 Edition "Hermes" will be available in the UK from December from authorised Leica dealers and the Leica Store Mayfair for an eye-watering £8550.