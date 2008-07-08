  Kodak introduces world's first 50 megapixel CCD Sensor

Kodak has introduced the world's first 50-megapixel CCD image sensor for professional photography.

To give you some idea of what you can see with such detail, Kodak reckons that in an aerial photo of a field, you could detect an object about the same size as a small laptop.

What's more, the Kodak KAF-50100 Image Sensor features a newly designed pixel that is smaller in size than the pixel used in current products. This new pixel reduces "click-to-capture" time for improved camera response, lowers power consumption for improved battery life, and improves colour fidelity without compromising on the benefits to be enjoyed from larger pixel sizes.

"Professional photographers need to capture ever-increasing image detail with higher camera performance, and that drives us to develop new technologies and products to serve this important market", said Michael Miller, manager of Kodak's CCD Image Sensor Business, part of the company's Image Sensor Solutions group.

The new Kodak sensor is the first to utilise the company's new Kodak Truesense 6.0 micron Full Frame CCD Technology Platform, which increases both the resolution and camera performance available to photographers.

With an 8176 x 6132 pixel array, the 50-megapixel sensor provides the highest resolution available in the popular 48 x 36mm optical format used in medium format photography.

The KAF-50100 is the latest addition to Kodak's family of full-frame CCD image sensors for the professional photography market. Engineering grade devices of the KAF-50100 are currently available, with volume production planned for Q4, 2008.