Kodak launches C180 compact camera

Kodak has snuck a new camera onto their website, without even a sniff of an official announcement.

The C180 adds to the Kodak's AA-based C-series, and boasts 10.2-megapixels, 2.4-inch screen, a 3x optical zoom and a 5x digital zoom.

Although it seems aimed at the beginner market, the camera does have a reasonable number of features, including HD picture capture, face detection and a variety of different scene modes.

The camera also features an ISO of up to 1250 for capturing subjects in low light, blur reduction and VGA video capture with on-screen editing.

Finally, Kodak's Perfect Touch technology helps you capture photos in richer detail, while on-screen editing features such as cropping, rotating and text-tagging cut down editing time once you transfer pictures to your PC.

The camera is part of the EasyShare system meaning you can upload your videos to YouTube via the Share button on the back of the camera, and the included EasyShare software.

This software will also help you edit photos to get rid of things such as red eye, organise your snaps, as well as create photo projects.

Kodak's website is listing the camera for release in the UK for May in a choice of black, pink or red, but no price is specified. Whisperings from the US suggest it will be released there for around $120 (about £84), but we'll let you know when we get a firm UK price.