  Kodak announces the Zx1 ultra-portable camcorder

Kodak has launched what looks to be a successor to the 720p Zi6, in the form of the Zx1 camcorder.

The super-portable Zx1 allows what Kodak describes as 720p "go-anywhere HD recording" at both 60fps and 30fps. It also has a 2-inch LCD screen, and built-in software for easy editing and sharing of content to YouTube and other social networking sites.

To capture all your content, there is a SD/SDHC card slot for memory cards up to 32GB, meaning you can record up to 10 hours of HD video, then play it back on your HDTV with the included HDMI cable.

The Zx1 is powered by rechargeable batteries and is available in five different colours - choose from black, red, pink, blue and yellow. It will be available in the States from April 2009 for $149.95. No European dates or prices have been confirmed as yet, but we'll get them to you when we have them.