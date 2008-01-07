CES 2008: Kodak V1253, M1033 and Z1085 cameras announced

Kodak has launched a series of new digital cameras at CES in Las Vegas including models that offer a touchscreen.

The new models which built on Kodak's new HD branding message see additions and updates to the V, M and Z ranges of digital cameras from the company.

Flagship models include the Kodak Easyshare V1273, the Kodak EasyShare M1033 and the Kodak EasyShare Z1085.

Replacing the V1253 launched last year, the Kodak EasyShare V1273 will come with a 12-megapixel sensor, a 3x optical zoom camera features a large 3-inch LCD touch screen for easy camera setup and control, there will also be a V1073 variant of the model.

The Kodak EasyShare M1033 digital camera will offer 10-megapixels, come with a 3x optical zoom lens and sport a 3-inch LCD screen the company will also be offering variants of the camera as the M763, M863 and M893 IS digital cameras.

Finally the The new Kodak EasyShare Z1085 IS Zoom digital camera offers again10-megapixel, but increasing the zoom capabilities to 5x optical with optical image stabilization. Kodak is also introducing the Kodak EasyShare Z1285 Zoom digital camera and Kodak EasyShare Z8612 IS digital camera.

The V-Series Cameras price range is from $199.95 – $279.95, the Z-Series cameras from $199.95 – $299.95 and the M-Series cameras from $129.95 – $199.95.

We are awaiting confirmation from Kodak in the UK for UK pricing and availability.