  Kodak signals possible return of Wi-Fi in digital cameras

Kodak has admitted that it "bit off more than it could chew" when it launched a Wi-Fi-enabled consumer digital camera two years ago.

In a one-to-one interview with Pocket-lint, MD for Europe, Africa and Middle East, John O'Grady, said Kodak has struggled to convince customers that Wi-Fi included in a digital camera is a good thing.

Kodak blames the shortage of free Wi-Fi hotspots in the UK and around the globe for its lack of success to date with the model, which is now discontinued.

"When we launched the EasyShare One in 2005, Wi-Fi wasn't as ubiquitous as it is now", said O'Grady. "It's been a great learning product if nothing else."

The admission came as O'Grady said that connectivity and social networking would be big focuses for Kodak in 2008. The move could signal a return of Wi-Fi in cameras from Kodak to the 2008 range.

"We are looking to add Wi-Fi to our new printers. We obviously have Wi-Fi for our digital photo frames, so it is logical that it should be in our cameras", said the MD.

Although O'Grady refused to comment on whether the 2008 range would definitely include Wi-Fi, he did confirm that it would be unlikely to include Bluetooth. Such a move would allow camera users to share images quickly with other devices such as computers or printers without the need for wires.

We will keep you posted.