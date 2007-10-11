  Kodak to add GPS to camera range

Kodak has said that it will include GPS in its camera range by 2009 to allow users to location images easily.

According to John O'Grady, the MD for Europe, Africa and Middle East, the technology will be featured in the background rather than as an addition offering that would compete with satnav.

"The ability to know where you are will help you place your images", O'Grady told Pocket-lint.

According to Kodak, the GPS information will be added to the metadata of the photo allowing you to search for images shot in a specific country or location such as shots taken in Chelsea.

GPS is likely to be the next big thing in the camera world as more and more people look to capture location data.

There are currently 23 million images with location data available on Flickr.