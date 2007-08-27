Kodak Z812, V1233 and V1253 digital cameras leaked

Kodak is about to launch an update to its Z712 zoom digital camera in the guise of the Kodak Z812 alongside two new compacts.

Although not officially launched by Kodak as yet, information has appeared in Google's cache stating otherwise.

According to information on the pages, the company is about to launch three new models possibly as soon as IFA this week in Berlin, Germany.

The Kodak EasyShare Z812 IS Megazoom digital camera will offer a 12x optical zoom lens and 8 megapixels and come in the same form factor as the Z712. Other features include the promise of just .23 seconds from click to capture.

The Z812 wasn't the only camera leaked by Google today. The search engine has also revealed that Kodak is about to launch the V1233 Easyzoom and the V1253 Easyzoom digital cameras.

The V1233 and V1253 will both feature a 12 megapixel sensor come with 720p resolution video for high-def filming.

The V1233 will feature a 3.1-inch screen while the V1253 will only sport a 2.5-inch display.

Other features include a 5 optical Schneider-Kreuznach lens and Face detection technology.

We will keep you posted.