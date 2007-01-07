CES 2007: Kodak announce digital photo frames

Kodak has further embraced digital photography away from its printing roots by announcing a range of digital photo frames at CES 2007 in Las Vegas.

“The world trusts their pictures to Kodak”, said Phil Faraci, President, Consumer Digital Group and Senior Vice President, Eastman Kodak Company. "We are making it easier to bring digital pictures to life in highly personalised and relevant ways."

That making is easier is a 10-inch and 8-inch Wi-Fi and 8-inch and 7-inch digital photo frames complete with optional interchangeable faceplates let you match your décor and show off your style.

The frames are colour tuned to Kodak standards and use KODAK Color Science. According to Kodak set up is a snap, and you can enjoy any JPEG picture, most video types (MPEG 1 and 4, MOV, AVI) and MP3 music using all the popular memory card formats (CF, SD, MMC, xD and MS). You can also source digital files from any digital still camera, home PC, Jump Drive and Flash Drive via USB 2.0. Stereo speakers are built into the frames for dramatic sound accompaniment to your slide shows.

The frames even come with a remote control and the wireless options allow you to view pictures from your home PC or connect to KODAK Gallery to display your online picture albums right on the frame.

To customise the frame to your décor, optional frame faceplates are available in frosted floral glass, warm walnut wood, whiteboard (write on and wipe off) and antique silver.

Prices range from £99.99 for the 7-inch standard frame to £199.99 for the 10-inch wireless version.

The camera company from Rochester, New York also used the show to launch two new digital cameras - the KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 and V803 Zoom Digital Cameras. The cameras offer 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel resolutions respectively with both coming with 3x optical zoom lenses.

The KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 and V803 will feature a 2.5-inch colour LCD screen. Feature an ISO mode up to ISO 1600 and have 22 scene modes, including simple on-camera stitching for dynamic panorama shots. The cameras also include the usual on-camera tools include blurry picture alert, digital red-eye reduction and picture cropping for consistently better shots.

There is also a video mode to record VGA video (640 x 480) with sound at 30fps; includes trimming and tagging for easy editing and searching.

Kodak also announced that it is working on a new Facial Search application that makes it easier to find pictures of friends and family buried on hard drives, in folders and albums. According to Kodak "Using Facial Search Technology, you can find your long-lost pictures and create DVDs, photo books and more".

No word on pricing or availability as yet.

We will keep you posted.