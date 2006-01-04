  CES 2006: Kodak launch C633 digital camera with picture enhancer

Kodak has launched a new entry level camera that is the first to incorporate Kodak's new “PERFECT TOUCH” Technology.

At the touch of a button, this innovative feature — previously available only on KODAK printers and kiosks, or via lab processing — creates better, brighter pictures by bringing out detail in shadows without affecting lighter areas. It's ideal for underexposed pictures caused by shooting beyond the flash range or in adverse lighting conditions.

The new model also sports 6.1 megapixel resolution, a huge 2.5-inch LCD screen and a SCHNEIDER-KREUZNACH VARIOGON 3X optical zoom lens.

The KODAK EASYSHARE C663 camera (£179.99 RRP; available March 2006) uses the exclusive KODAK Colour Science image processing chip for phenomenal image quality with rich colour and accurate skin tones.

Seventeen programmed scene modes (e.g., party, fireworks, children) and five colour modes (high, low and natural colour, sepia, and black & white) help capture the best shot with the least effort.

On-camera picture-enhancing features include cropping, auto picture rotation, digital red-eye reduction, and blurry picture alert. The model also integrates Kodak's Share button with its ‘favourites' feature for storing multiple pictures in an on-camera digital photo album.

Each picture can then be shared anytime on the camera's high-resolution 2.5-inch indoor/outdoor LCD display. For capturing more than just still pictures, the camera also features high-quality (VGA) video capture, playback and video action print options.