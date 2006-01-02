Kodak launches dual lens V570 digital camera

Kodak has launched a new camera that will feature two lenses rather than just the one at CES in Las Vegas this year.



Billed as the world's first dual lens digital still camera, the Kodak EasyShare V570 zoom digital camera has one 23mm lens and one 39-117mm lens or the equivalent of 5x optical zoom. Users will be able to access both lenses via the zoom key.



Kodak says the move to include two lenses in the camera is because “Today's picture takers expect high-performance features in an attractive package. Kodak is the first to give them a coveted but previously unavailable ultra-wide angle lens in a pocket-size camera”, said Carolyn Walsh, Digital Product Sales Director at Kodak.



The 5 megapixel camera features a 2.5 inch LCD screen, 22 scene modes, 32Mb of internal memory and an SD card slot for additional storage.



The V570 will also include in-camera panorama image stitching similar to HP's R807 model and it will also record movies up to 30 frames per second using MPEG-4 compression.



Other features include Automatic red-eye reduction, on-camera cropping, picture blur alert and auto picture rotation. The camera will also come with in-camera distortion correction to compenstate for the ultra-wide angle fish-eye effects which can be turned on or off.



