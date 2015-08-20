Pocket-lint Extreme: White water rafting at Lee Valley White Water Centre

"Listen up, or you'll get hurt."

Those might not have been the exact words from Rich our raft instructor at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, as team Pocket-lint huddled around him, but it is the main gist of what he had been saying over the last 20 minutes in our safety briefing.

The Lee Valley White Water Centre, in Hertfordshire just outside London, was constructed to host the canoe slalom events of the London 2012 Summer Olympics, and is now the home for adventuring water types to test their skills at a number of water sports from white water rafting to canoeing to something called "hot dogging".

The 300-metre competition course has a drop of 5.5 metres (18ft) and a pump-powered streamflow of 13 cubic metres per second (460 cubic feet per second) - so not your average brook or canal.

That's the reason for the stern words. We were about to paddle our way down the 300m course to see whether the Kodak PixPro SP360 action camera and its waterproof casing are up to the job.

With six of us on board, plus Rich our instructor, we push off only to have a face full of water moments later. If you don't work as a team you're in the drink, and that's where things get tricky.

For filming we used two of the cameras: One stuck to a helmet, the other mounted to the front of the raft to get all the action of us paddling like crazy.

The new action camera from Kodak features a 16-megapixel MOS sensor, full HD 1080p video recording, and comes with a number of brackets and accessories to help you mount the SP360 on a number of different surfaces. For the purpose of the filming we used the 1440 setting allowing us more options, including the 360 degree filming.

We applied the cameras to the helmet and the boat with a standard mount and 3M pad included in the box.

For the boat we did apply extra tape just in case (losing it overboard would have meant it being lost forever), but we probably needn't have bothered. Getting the 3M sticker off at the end was hard.

In the water and everything is really easy to run, controls through the waterproof case are easy as you aren't having to rely on anything touchscreen, and we didn't witness any fogging after submersion, which can be a problem with other cameras.

Back on dry land you can either view the footage on your phone via the dedicated Kodak PixPro app and then upload it to YouTube to share with others, or use the desktop app available for PC or Mac which gives you more editing options.

Uploading the 360 degree footage means you can also watch back the experience on a VR headset like Google Cardboard.

The Lee Valley White Water Centre is open all year around and prices for the white water rafting start from £35 per person.

Check out our selection of videos to see how we faired on the water.