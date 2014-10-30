  Kodak PixPro SP360 action cam lets you shoot 360-degree views, now available

J.K. Imaging, a licensee of the Kodak PixPro camera brand, is finally shipping the SP360 360-degree digital action camera that it unveiled earlier this year.

Pocket-lint had hands-on time with a concept version of the camera in March 2014, and at that time we seemed very intrigued by the device, as well as what it could do and it's unique design. Poised to rival GoPro, the SP360 is a cube-shaped yellow and black camera that provides a 360-degree, full-view when recording HD videos and images.

You can use the SP360 to grab the whole shot, without needing multiple cameras and devices, and it's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Vantage points include 360-degrees panorama, 212-degree front, 180-degrees split view (with front and rear shots recording simultaneously), 214-degree dome, and "Ring/Sphere" modes.

Other features include a motion sensor for hands-free recording, Wi-Fi support for connection to smartphones, durability via water-proofing, freeze-proofing, shock-proofing, and dust-proofing, and compatibility with a microSDHC memory. The SP360 Action Cam also has a rechargeable Li-ion battery and weighs just 103g.

You can get the SP360 Explorer bundle or Aqua bundle for $349 each, with three different accessories, starting today. There's even an Extreme Accessories bundle for $399 that includes a bar mount, flat adhesive mount, helmet mounts; surfboard adhesive mount, suction cup mount, extended arms, and so much more.

The bundles also come with free "de-warping" app software for Mac or PC, allowing you to edit footage after the fact. You can stitch views together, select individual frames, etc. There's a complementary Android and iOS mobile app available too.

READ: Kodak PixPro SP360 action camera pictures and hands-on