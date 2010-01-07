Kodak's new PlaySport caught on camera

Kodak has chosen CES as the venue to release a rugged version of its Zi8 pocket video camcorder and we can now bring you hands-on photos of the new gadget.



The Kodak PlaySport offers 1080p video, Facebook and YouTube uploading tools and new underwater capabilities down to 10 feet.



With a 2-inch colour LCD display, it can also capture 5-megapixel still images making it a durable option for those who are looking for an imaging all-rounder that won't faint at the sight of a puddle - we saw this first hand as the company ditched some fish and dumped it in a fish bowl.



Due in black, blue, purple around April, the PlaySport will go on sale for $150 or £130 in the next couple of months.

A quick play showed the device to be quick and responsive with the D-pad, a massive improvement over the Zi8.

Due to the waterproof elements it doesn't have a built-in USB dongle or the ability to have an external mic, however as a rugged device for messing around with in the pool - I'm sure the girls will be happy - it looks pretty good.