Intel's new RealSense cameras add 3D depth-perception to virtually any device

Intel has announced a couple of new RealSense cameras as part of its D400 product family. The D415 and D435 are available to order now in the US and are fully plug 'n' play, meaning you simply need to connect them to all manner of devices via USB and you can begin using them.

Both cameras have been designed to add 3D recognition features to devices, and are aimed at "educators, hardware prototyping and software developers".

They can both be used indoors or outdoors in virtually any lighting conditions, and come supplied with Intel's RealSense SDK 2.0, which is now available on a cross-platform basis for the first time.

The D415 and D435 have different purposes; the D415 has a rolling image shutter and a standard field of view, making it ideal for general use if you want to add depth information to an existing system. The D435 meanwhile has a global shutter that allows it to capture fast moving data, ideal for things such as virtual reality.

Intel has listed a number of example uses for the RealSense cameras, one of which being autonomous robots. By giving them accurate 3D depth-sensing capabilities, robots will be able to better manoeuvre around and understand their environment. Another is digital signage that can interpret people's faces to understand their age and gender and deliver better targeted content.

Both the Intel D415 and D435 RealSense cameras are available to order now for $149 and $179 respectively.