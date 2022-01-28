Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cameras
  3. Camera news
  4. Instagram camera news

It's all about perspective with these smartphone photos

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Yahav Draizin It's all about perspective with these smartphone photos
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Yahav Draizin is a talented creator and advertising agency owner who brings the digital world into the real one with just a smartphone (or two) and an eye for perspective.  

Using his phone he matches up popular images that you'll recognise with real-world objects. With a dash of perspective, he creates the illusion that the two worlds are colliding in some really interesting ways. 

We've collected some of his brilliant images for your enjoyment. We'd also highly recommend checking out his Instagram account for more in future. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 1

Abbey Road

Who needs Photoshop? With a little perspective, you can just make the famous Beatle's Abbey Road image come to life.

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 2

Potter mishap

Harry Potter has had a bit of a mishap and crashed his broom into the ground. Oof. That's going to hurt. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 3

Life is like a box of chocolates

Forest Gump is now conjured up as if by magic sitting on a bench contemplating life. The small child sitting nearby is clearly hoping for a sneaky snack. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 4

Insane stallion

With this one, enjoy the idea of a car company using a cheerful zebra as its brand logo rather than a stallion. Sure it might not have the horsepower but it could make up for it with zebra gallops. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 5

A window to the world

Here Yahav Draizin has made the classic Microsoft Windows wallpaper come to life.  We have to admit to being surprised as it's not the same area but yet is thoroughly convincing. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 6

Kong strikes again

Imagine the scene if King Kong was loose on the Empire State building and you were there to snap a photo. It'd be even more interesting it no one else had noticed and the surroundings were this calm. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 7

Groovy baby!

Austin Powers might have driven a Jag, but that doesn't stop this image from being both convincing and amusing. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 8

American Gothic with the Simpsons

One of the most famous oil paintings of the American modern age, American Gothic, now features America's most well-known cartoon couple. 

We've seen this painting used in amusing ways before but this one is just as good. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 10

Unimpressed panda

This panda is not best impressed with the kids dabbing, but we're certainly impressed with the resulting photo. 

Best DSLR cameras 2022: All the top interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2022: All the top interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Luke Baker ·

Our guide to the best DSLR cameras available right now. Whether beginner, intermediate or pro, APS-C or full-frame, it's all here in bite-size form.

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 11

Big Ben in Tel Aviv

With this photo, we get to see the illusion that Big Ben has been replicated in Tel Aviv. From this perspective, it's a perfect fit too. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 12

Mr Krabs

From Spongebob Square Pants world comes Mr Krabs stepping into our world with a shocked look on his face. We can only imagine what he's seen to cause this expression. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 13

Not an impossible mission

We know that Tom Cruise does all his own stunts or at least that's what we were lead to believe. Here Yahav Draizin has made it look like it's all just green screen work after all. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 14

Splits on the trainline

Don't take photographs anywhere near trainlines. It's dangerous. But still, we enjoy the perspective of this one, like Van Damme is just busy posing for photos on railway tracks. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 15

The Dude goes bowling

Although the background might be off, the positioning of this image of the dude and a young bowler make for an amusing and convincing photo. 

Yahav DraizinIt's all about perspective with these smartphone photos photo 16

Ted is not a good babysitter

Though once again the backdrop might not match, the sofa nearly does and we can happily imagine Ted sitting on this couch. But he'd be a terrible influence on any small child he spent time with so we can't condone it. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
It's all about perspective with these smartphone photos
It's all about perspective with these smartphone photos By Adrian Willings ·
Incredible images from the depths of the Universe courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope
Incredible images from the depths of the Universe courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope By Adrian Willings ·
Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
Then and now: A photographic vision of the past By Adrian Willings ·
Best instant cameras 2022: Capture the moment in physical form
Best instant cameras 2022: Capture the moment in physical form By Max Freeman-Mills ·
25 amazing aerial photographs with a new perspective of the world
25 amazing aerial photographs with a new perspective of the world By Adrian Willings ·
Leica's $8,995 M11 rangefinder touts a 60-megapixel full-frame sensor
Leica's $8,995 M11 rangefinder touts a 60-megapixel full-frame sensor By Maggie Tillman ·