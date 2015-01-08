HTC Re camera now lets you live stream to YouTube and send broadcast links to friends

HTC has announced that its periscope-shaped Re camera will soon stream to YouTube, allowing owners of the device to send live broadcasts to their YouTube channel and connect with viewers from around the world.

This new functionality will arrive in the form of an app update. The Re's Android app will update on 9 January, while the iOS version will update sometime during the first quarter of this year. To use the new feature, just sign into your YouTube channel through the Re app and activate live streaming. Once verified, you'll be ready to broadcast.

HTC explained that footage is transmitted from Re, then to your smartphone, and finally to YouTube. You can invite people to view your broadcast by sending a link from the app via SMS or social networks. The link will remain active after the broadcast ends too. Your friends don't need a YouTube channel to view, as long as your broadcast is set to public.

When HTC first unveiled the Re connected camera, it promised to provide a live streaming option in the future for YouTube. HTC said it planned to open up the SDK, so third-party apps would be able to integrate with Re.

