  HTC teases an action camera: Here's what it has to beat

HTC is developing an action camera, or at least that is what the company seems to tease through a newly-published website and video.

The take-home message is that HTC might unveil a GoPro-rival product on 8 October, the very same day it has scheduled a "Double Exposure" media event.

The video it posted, for instance, shows a swimming pool dive, shot with a wide-angle lens. We can therefore assume HTC will unveil a waterproof device capable of recording action-packed moments, though the company doesn't officially announce that on its website or in the video.

An action camera from HTC has thus far been rumoured to include a 16-megapixel sensor and wireless networking, among other things. Nothing has yet been confirmed, but the eagle-eyed chaps over at Engadget discovered a picture on Reddit, showing the unusual, wearable, camera.

While those features sound mighty impressive, keep in mind HTC has some solid competition to beat not only from GoPro but also the likes of Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sony.

GoPro HERO3 (£199 to £359)

Considered the top gun of the action camera market, GoPro has become popular for helping everyone from athletes to stuntmen capture their action-packed moments. The HERO3 has been used to record daredevils falling from space to Earth as well as a survive a devastating car crash, in multiple views. The camera can withstand a rough tumble, to say the least, and somehow manages to output great footage every time.

Panasonic HX-A500 (£379)

Panasonic's action camera is available in two parts: a lens and a body. It can record 4K video at 25fps, meaning you will have high-quality, ultra smooth video...even if you're capturing yourself dirt-biking down a rugged mountain. The lens is light as well so it won't put too much strain on your neck should you mount it to a helmet, etc. And finally, there's even an option to stream through Ustream, so your friends or followers will be able to see your stunts live.

Toshiba Camileo X-Sports (£180)

If you're looking for an action camera that is available with tonnes of accessories, look no further. The box itself includes a waterproof case, bike mount, helmet mount, surfboard mount, and even a wrist-worn remote control. It's a compact camera, enabling you to bring it just about anywhere, and it offers 1080p recording capabilities. With such features available as standard, you'll be able to capture yourself doing any extreme sport - from biking to surfing - in full HD.

Sony Action Cam Mini AZ1 (£329)

Sony's new Action Cam Mini packs plenty into its small frame, weighing just 63g. It will give you full HD video capture at 60fps, and there's a waterproof casing that will see it happy down to depths of 3m. There's also image stabilisation, live streaming to Ustream and NFC for quickpairing to your smartphone. There's a collection of body mount kits too, so it's a versatile little device.

