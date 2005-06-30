HP launch R817 and R818 digital cameras
HP has announced the launch of the R817 and R818 digital cameras. The latest models to the R-Series range both feature a Pentax 5x optical lens, 5.1 megapixel resolution and a barrage of HP Real Life technologies.
With an improved and more stylized casing on the R707 the new design comes in a either a silver finish the HP Photosmart R817 or a dark midnight grey metallic finish for the HP Photosmart R818.
The cameras feature multi-zone auto focus, manual control over most features a 5.1 cm LCD screen, 15 shooting modes including action, landscape, beach and theatre mode.
The camera also features in-camera Panorama stitching, which allows users to ‘stitch' together multi-shot photos of landscapes and sequences in the camera before directly connecting to a compatible printer. The camera can seamlessly stitch up to 5 photos together, without the use of a PC, to create a single photo for easy printing.
Both models are also equipped with a ‘video mode' and a Scuba/Underwater Camera Case so take it to depths of 40 metres is also available separately.
The HP Photosmart R817 Digital Camera is available bundled with the HP Photosmart R-Series Docking Station (L2033A) for around £269 or can be purchased on its own (L2031A) for around £235.
While the HP Photosmart R818 Digital Camera is available bundled with the HP Photosmart R-Series Docking Station (L2036A) for £280.
