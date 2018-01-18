Hasselblad made a 400-megapixel, €48,000 camera because why not?

Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad is already known for its expensive but powerful cameras, but its latest takes things to a whole new level. That's because the H6D-400c Multi-Shot camera is capable of taking 400-megapixel photos, giving photographers an unprecedented level of detail in their images, but for the eye-watering cost of €48,000.

The H6D-400c doesn't have a 400-megapixel sensor though, instead it has a 100-megapixel medium-format CMOS sensor that features a wide ISO range up to 12800, 16-bit colour data and 15 stops dynamic range.

What really makes this Hasselblad special though, is that it uses multi-shot technology, which involves moving the sensor by either 1 or ½ a pixel at a time. It's an incredibly precise movement that allows the camera to capture much more colour data than other cameras.

1/2 Hasselblad

The H6D-400c can be used in either 4-shot or 6-shot capture mode. In 4-shot, 100-megapixel images are created and the sensor moves by 1 pixel each time. With each individual image, the camera captures RGB data for each pixel, resulting in incredibly accurate colours.

If you want 400-megapixel photos though, you'll want to use the 6-shot capture method. It starts the same as 4-shot, capturing four images, moving the sensor one pixel at a time, but then moves the sensor half a pixel horizontally and then half a pixel vertically, resulting in six images. These are then combined to give a 400-megapixel image that's 2.4GB in size, so make sure you have plenty of space on your memory card before snapping away.

Hasselblad has provided a fantastic example on its website of just how much detail is captured in a 400-megapixel image, courtesy of Goran Liljeberg.

The Hasselblad H6D-400c will be available from March, but you can pre-order it now for €48,000 (£42,300) with an HC80 80mm lens, Li-ion battery and memory card.