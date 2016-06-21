Hasselblad X1D-50c is the world’s first medium format mirrorless camera

Swedish camera maker Hasselblad has officially announced the "world's first medium format mirrorless camera", the X1D-50c.

The Hasselblad X1D has a flat design somewhere between retro and futuristic, is dust and weather sealed and features interchangeable lenses. It stands at 150 x 98 x 71 mm for the body only.

The X1D is light for the power at 725g and features a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor. It offers an ISO range of 100 to 25600 and dynamic range up to 14 stops.

The digital interface on the 3-inch TFT screen appears clean and clear and includes full multi-touch controls with nine shortcuts to frequently used functions. It appears as easy to use and as responsive as a smartphone.

It will, of course, shoot in lossless compressed Hasselblad 3FR RAW as well as TIFF and JPEG formats. It can save RAW to one SD card and thanks to dual slots save the JPEG to the other. Plus it'll shoot Full HD video.

The camera has built-in Wi-Fi, GPS and supports a USB-C host connection type but also supports Mini HDMI and Audio in/out.

There are two autofocus lenses offered at launch: two prime lenses in 45mm and 90mm lengths, with apertures of f/3.5 and f/3.2, and prices of $2295 and $2695 respectively.

A 30mm lens is promised to be added at Photokina. Plus all the H lenses will work on the X1D using an adapter, meaning 14 lenses available to use at launch.

The Hasselblad X1D-50c will cost €7900 ($9000, £6145) for the body only and it will be delivered at the end of August.