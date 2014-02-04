Hasselblad HV brings pro full frame photography to the enthusiast

Hasselblad, the professional camera manufacturer, has announced its new "elite" camera, the Hasselblad HV.

The HV camera is available now for €8,500 plus taxes. That's a steep price but when it comes to Hasselblad you're going to get every penny's worth of that price. The company is responsible for some of the most advanced camera technology and is now bringing that to enthusiasts.

The HV features a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor and comes with a Carl Zeiss 24-70mm lens. Interchangeable A-mount lenses are also available for the camera. 19 points and 102 assist points make up the TTL phase-detection auto focus system. When it comes to exposure the "Exmor" CMOS sensor can mange metering from -2 EV to +17 EV.

The camera is also capable of full-frame CMOS 35mm HD video recording - that's the equivalent of a cinema-level film camera at just over 3K resolution.

READ: Hasselblad reveals first medium format CMOS sensor, opening the door for other photography brands?

The body of the HV was a key focus for Hasselblad when creating this camera. Ian Rawcliffe, Hasselblad CEO, said: "The HV doesn't just look good; it feels good to hold too. We maintained a sharp focus on ergonomics and we used only premium materials like titanium, high-grade aluminium and latest 'tough as nails' PVD coatings."

The HV comes with a specially designed robust "super resin" case for protection from dust, water, chemical agents and shock. It will also be able to resist temperatures from -40C and to 80C. The case can also hold cables, chargers, memory cards and even an iPad or laptop.

The Hasselblad HV is available now for €8,500 plus taxes.