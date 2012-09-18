  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Hasselblad camera news

Hasselblad joins forces with Sony for Lunar mirrorless compact system camera

|
1/4  
Hasselblad Lunar
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Hasselblad has announced a partnership agreement with Sony to move the Swedish manufacturer into the more consumer end of the digital camera market.

There are plans to explore "new products for DSLR and compact camera segments" together, using the Hasselblad brand, but the first fruit to be borne from the agreement will be the Hasselblad Lunar, a mirrorless compact system camera that the company claims "revives the timeless charm of the 500C", the 1957 camera that was the first to be taken into Space.

The Lunar will feature an APS-C full frame 24.3-megapixel sensor and Hasselblad promises that the sensor size is the same as "most DSLR cameras". It also features an anti-dust system, including a static free sensor coating and ultrasonic vibration with automatic and manual activation.

There's a 25-point autofocus system, with a user-selectable flexible spot, and a BIONZ processor runs the show. This enables real time image processing and RAW to JPEG conversion, among other things.

The view finder is electronic, with a 2,359K dot OLED screen and 100 per cent frame coverage. And the rear display is a 3-inch 921K dot LCD screen with tilt functionality.

Other features include 10 frames per second shooting speed, wide ISO range of 100-16000, video recording in Full HD (1080p60/24), and 0.02 seconds release time lag on the shutter button.

The Hasselblad Lunar's battery life is claimed to be able to take up to 430 still images or 100 minutes of movie with the LCD monitor before needing a recharge.

It can shoot in RAW and JPEG and the memory card slot is capable of accepting Memory Stick PRO Duo, Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo, SD, SDHC or SDXC cards.

The camera weighs 420g and measures 140 x 83 x 67mm and will accept Sony lenses in both E-mount and A-mount flavours.

It will be available early next year (2013), although no prices have been mentioned as yet.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments