The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is now shipping

(Pocket-lint) - The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini, as the name suggests, is a miniaturised version of the brand's latest flagship action camera.

It was originally slated for launch in October, but delays pushed the launch back. As of today, though, the diddy action camera is finally shipping.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is essentially the same camera as its chunkier sibling, only the screens have been removed to reduce the size, as well as increase durability.

This makes the Mini ideal for applications like FPV drones, where you won't be looking to frame your shot, but instead worrying about weight, size and robustness.

Best DSLR cameras 2022: All the top interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today By Luke Baker · 3 February 2022 What are the best DSLR cameras? 1. Nikon D850 · 2. Canon 5D Mark IV · 3. Canon 2000D · 4. Nikon D500 · 5. Canon EOS 90D

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Another key difference is that the battery is built-in and non-removable, however, GoPro says it still uses their newer Enduro battery technology, so it'll perform well in low temperatures.

The Hero 11 Black Mini also adds an additional set of mounting tabs to the rear of the camera, which means that it can be mounted in a wide variety of locations.

It utilises the same 8:7 sensor as the Hero 11 Black, allowing for 360-degree horizon locking, shot reframing and the new HyperView digital lens.

Since there are no proper screens, you'll need to pair the camera with the GoPro Quik app to access the more advanced settings. However, if you're a GoPro subscriber, the camera can automatically upload edited highlight videos to the cloud every time it's plugged in to charge, pretty handy.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is available at $299.98 / £299.98 for GoPro subscribers, its normal MSRP is $449.98 / £449.98.

It's available today from GoPro's website, with other retailers to follow.

squirrel_widget_12860837

Writing by Luke Baker.