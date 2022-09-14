(Pocket-lint) - GoPro will launch its much-rumoured Hero 11 Black action camera today, possibly alongside at least one other device.

In fact, there may be three cameras in the Hero 11 series in total, with three separate live video feeds available to watch from 2pm BST.

Here we host the feeds and give you more information on the launch.

When will the GoPro Hero 11 Black launch?

GoPro will unveil its latest cameras at 2pm BST today, Wednesday 14 Septemer 2022. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 06:00 PT

US East Coast: 09:00 ET

UK: 14:00 BST

Central Europe: 15:00 CEST

India: 18:30 IST

Japan: 22:00 JST

Australia: 23:00 AEST

How to watch the GoPro Hero 11 series announcements

There are three video feeds to keep an eye on. We're hosting what we think is the main one above - for the prospective GoPro Hero 11 Black.

You can see another two below, with one likely for a rumoured Hero 11 Mini, considering the shape on its thumbnail.

The other looks to be more for pro use if the image is anything to go by.

What to expect

As we've said above, it is almost certain that three products will launch simultaneously. And, it is unlikely that there will be a live presentation, more than three separate trailers will be unveiled after the clock ticks down.

According to previous leaks, we should expect the GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Mini, and a third device for professional use.

Writing by Rik Henderson.