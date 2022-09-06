GoPro Hero 11 Black to feature new 27-megapixel sensor?

(Pocket-lint) - GoPro is expected to revamp its flagship camera series in the near future and - with the design having already been leaked - now further details have emerged, giving us a glimpse at its specs and capabilities.

According to a recent leak, the new GoPro Hero 11 Black will feature a new 27-megapixel sensor, increasing the maximum photo resolution from the 23-megapixel sensor on the Hero 10 Black.

This new CMOS sensor, along with new lenses in front of it, will reportedly offer a wider maximum field of view. According to the report by WinFuture - which was given information by a GoPro dealer - you'll also be able to save individual 24.7 megapixel stills from video frames.

Despite that, the maximum frame rates and video resolution seem to be the same as the Hero 10. That means you get 5.3k resolution at 60 frames per second, or 4K resolution up to 120 frames per second.

Other features are expected, as is typical for GoPro. It's said its HyperSmooth image and video stabilisation system will be upgraded to version 5.0, offering really effective algorithm-powered stabilisation.

Similarly, it's said to offer auto smile and blink detection so that it knows when to take photos.

As for the rest of the hardware, it's claimed it will feature the same 2.27-inch display as the Hero 10 on the back and a secondary 1.4-inch colour screen on the front. It should survive water to depths of 10 metres and feature the same 1720mAh battery as its predecessor.

GoPro is expected to launch the Hero 11 Black at some point this month, so it's likely we don't have long to wait to find out how much of this is accurate.

Writing by Cam Bunton.