GoPro Hero 11 Black design images leak

(Pocket-lint) - Some things are more reliable than others in the world of action cameras, and the fact that GoPro is working on a new version of its main Hero camera is as concrete as it gets.

We're coming up on a year since the Hero 10 Black launched, bringing with it some welcome new features but a pretty recognisable design, and from the latest leaks, it looks like we might be in for a similar ride this year.

-

WinFuture has got hold of a whole bunch of renders of the GoPro Hero 11 Black, from a range of angles, and it looks like we're not getting much of a redesign this time around, either.

In fact, the design of the camera, if these images are accurate, looks like it hasn't changed in the slightest, suggesting that GoPro has once again concentrated on changes under the hood.

It could be possible that there's a new camera sensor in the unit, which would obviously result in a fairly significant change, but even if that's not the case there's still plenty that GoPro could do with the software side of things, including new formats like HDR or potentially expanded storage or processing capacity.

For now, though, we'll have to sit tight and wait for some official news or a leak that provides more detail on the camera's actual technical capabilities. Anyone hoping for a new look, though, might want to readjust their expectations.

Best mirrorless cameras 2022: Top interchangeable lens cameras from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and more By Luke Baker · 4 April 2022 What are the best mirrorless cameras? 1. Sony A1 · 2. Panasonic Lumix GH6 · 3. Sony A7 IV · 4. Olympus PEN E-P7 · 5. Fujifilm X-E4

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.