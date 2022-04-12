(Pocket-lint) - GoPro has announced a new addition to its camera range, and this one's a little bit different to its previous efforts. It's called the Hero 10 Black Bones, and it's designed primarily for use as an FPV camera for drones.

In a lot of ways, the Hero 10 Black Bones is a stripped down, lighter version of the Hero 10 Black, but with vents for cooling that should help it record at higher resolutions and frame rates.

The Bones edition Hero 10 Black weighs just 54 grams, making it the lightest GoPro camera ever made, making it ideal for mounting to the front of a drone.

Like the regular Hero 10 Black, images and features are powered by the GP2 processor, which offers up to 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second, 4K video at 60 frames per second or 2.7K video up to 120fps.

GoPro's GP2 also enables the super impressive HyperSmooth functionality which uses algorithms and electronic stabilisation to make your footage really smooth.

As with any GoPro, you can control it using the two buttons on the camera, or use the Quik smartphone app, GoPro's 'The Remote' or even a drone's transmitter. It's a "bring your own battery" system, and is compatible with existing drone batteries.

It mounts to your drone using a single screw boss, or you can use the optional adapter that ships with it in the box, allowing you to mount it to GoPro's existing mounting accessories and mounts. It also uses the standard FPV industry connector, allowing easy set up for those with compatible drones.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones will be available in the US for $399 with an included 12-month GoPro Subscription - or $499 without - direct from GoPro. Currently there are no plans for launch outside the US.

Writing by Cam Bunton.