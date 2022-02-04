GoPro plans to introduce more cameras to its lineup

(Pocket-lint) - The action camera giant has, as of late, been focusing on two models, the Hero and the Max.

Instead of offering cheaper devices, GoPro has been releasing a new flagship each year and keeping its previous flagship available at a lower cost.

Previously, GoPro had several models in its Hero lineup with the White, Silver and Black models forming a good, better, best structure.

The brand also used to manufacture the Session series, lightweight, screen-less and rugged cameras.

During the company's Q4 earnings presentation, Nick Woodman, founder and CEO, revealed that GoPro has plans to expand its lineup once again.

However, we shouldn't be expecting a return to the "good, better, best" model as Woodman says GoPro will be focusing on specialised cameras that "appeal to entirely different groups of users" than the Hero and Max

Woodman also hinted that GoPro will be taking aim at the professional market. He stated that GoPro doesn't intend to make just one "Swiss Army knife" camera for everyone, but also wants to make more premium specialised solutions.

The new cameras will be using GoPro's current tech, even if they're built for different users. This makes sense since GoPro made such a big deal about its custom GP2 chips upon the release of the Hero 10.

While we don't have much in the way of details at the moment, it's certainly exciting news. Will we soon see a GoPro with a larger sensor or interchangeable lenses? Maybe we'll see a new GoPro Session to compete with the likes of the DJI Action 2 and Insta 360 Go 2. Whatever it may be, we can't wait to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker.