(Pocket-lint) - GoPro is now synonymous with action cameras and for good reason. These devices are solid performers, robust action cameras packed full of features and now they're cheaper for Black Friday.

There are a number of cameras available to choose from with some fairly decent discounts that make them just that bit more appealing.

The GoPro HERO 9 Black is the latest in the line-up and offers up to 5K capture resolution with a 23.6 MP sensor, both front and rear screens, live streaming, HyperSmooth and TimeWarp modes and much more besides. Despite its age (it only launched in September 2020) it's already discounted for Black Friday with £50 off in the UK making it £379.99 and $50 in the US where's it's $399.

squirrel_widget_2670590

If that's still a bit of a stretch for your budget, not to fret as the older cameras are also on sale too:

GoPro HERO7 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera - save £18.37, was £249.99, now $231.62: The older HERO7 is still well worth considering with numerous features including HyperSmooth video stabilisation, 8 x slow-mo capture, 720p live streaming and more. See this deal at Amazon UK

The older HERO7 is still well worth considering with numerous features including HyperSmooth video stabilisation, 8 x slow-mo capture, 720p live streaming and more. See this deal at Amazon UK GoPro HERO8 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera - save $50, was $349, now $299: The newer Hero8 is a force to be reckoned with. We highly recommended it back when we reviewed it in 2019 and we'd still do the same now. See this deal at Amazon US

The newer Hero8 is a force to be reckoned with. We highly recommended it back when we reviewed it in 2019 and we'd still do the same now. See this deal at Amazon US GoPro Max Waterproof 360 Digital Action Camera - save £85, was £479.99, now £394.98: If you're after something special that's able to capture 360-degree footage as well, then the GoPro Max is the one to turn to. Thanks to this deal it's no longer max price. See this deal at Amazon UK

Writing by Adrian Willings.