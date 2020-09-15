GoPro Hero 9 will launch on 16 September, company teases announcement

(Pocket-lint) - GoPro has announced via teaser that it will be launching the much-leaked Hero 9 camera on 16 September.

The teaser video for the Hero 9 Black - published to Twitter and embedded below - says simply "more resolution, more everything" before revealing the launch date.

Apart from that, all we get is a glimpse of some footage shot on the camera, and a little look at some of the familiar design elements which seem to be the same as the Hero 8 Black.

As far as specs go, a lot has already been revealed thanks to a few pre-launch leakers. Key among the early leaks was the image showing the packaging, which showed off all the main features.

This packaging showed that the camera will feature a higher resolution sensor, up from 12-megapixels to 20-megapixels. It's also expected to record in resolutions up to 5K/30 and have a bigger battery than its predecessor.

The one big visual change is the colour screen on the front, or at least, that's what the leaks have indicated. GoPro appears to be shifting from its tradition of offering a basic monochrome screen for simple capture info to a proper colour screen, which likely explains the bigger battery.

Other rumours include updated TimeWarp, 60fps 4K footage and support for HDR and RAW photos. Whether or not any of these rumours pan out is yet to be seen, but thankfully we don't have long to wait.

