GoPro Hero 9 will have a much bigger battery and up to 5K30 video recording

(Pocket-lint) - Following a leak which revealed the GoPro Hero 9 Black would feature a colour screen on the front, further details have now been revealed following a package and battery detail leak.

As is customary for Hero packaging, the main specs are listed down the side of the box, with the key features highlighted on the front.

This year's flagship action camera is going to feature a higher resolution 20-megapixel sensor, up from the 12-megapixel sensor used in the Hero 8 Black in 2019.

We're also going to get a maximum 5K resolution for recording video at 30 frames per second, 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, plus full HD (1080p) at 240 frames per second as well as 1080p live streaming.

That means up to 8x slow-motion video, plus an upgraded version of TimeWarp which enables some ultra-smooth hyperlapse footage to be shot completely handheld.

For still photos, the packaging reveals we'll still get HDR and RAW support, and all of this built into a unit that can survive at depths of up to 10 metres in water.

Arguably the biggest new addition is the larger battery. WinFuture - the original reporters of the story - state that the new battery will have a capacity of 1,720mAh and that's roughly 40 per cent larger than the previous one.

Bigger battery means a new battery charging dock, and so a new one of those will be launched too, allowing you to charge two batteries at once.

Nothing has been said specifically about how this bigger battery will improve the recording time, however. It could just be that the higher capacity is required to keep the same performance with all of the added features.

We anticipate shooting video at higher resolutions, with more powerful processing algorithms for TimeWarp, plus the colour screen on the front will consume more power than the Hero 8 Black did.

Writing by Cam Bunton.