GoPro now offers camera replacement program to GoPro Plus subscribers in UK

- New perk for Plus subscribers

GoPro offers a worry-free replacement program in the US, and it's now coming to 25 more countries.

Thanks to the newly updated GoPro Plus subscription service, GoPro camera owners across more than 25 new countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and elsewhere, can now get a replacement guarantee for their action-cam devices. This existing $5-per-month subscription service further provides unlimited video and photo cloud storage, content uploading, and 50-per cent off GoPro accessories.

To be clear, the biggest, newest perk to this plan is the ability to get a GoPro camera covered. The benefit, which was piloted in the US, is now coming to international users. "Part of what makes a GoPro special is that you can use it in any situation," said GoPro CEO Nick Woodman. "With the GoPro Plus damaged camera replacement benefit, subscribers can have the confidence that their camera is covered, no questions asked."

Keep in mind GoPro has had a rough go of it in recent years, but it does seem to be turning things around lately, partly due to the success of the Hero 7 Black camera, but also the GoPro Plus monthly subscription service, which had nearly 200,000 paid subscribers as of February 2019.

To learn more about GoPro Plus, including details for damaged camera replacements, accessories discounts, and availability, visit this GoPro page.

