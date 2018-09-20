GoPro is updating its action camera lineup with a new flagship device as well as two new "active-lifestyle" cameras.

Starting with the flagship, the GoPro Hero7 Black, GoPro said it "sets a new bar" for video stabilisation, thanks to a HyperSmooth feature that promises to make it easier to capture professional-looking, gimbal-like stabilised video. And, in true GoPro form, it's supposed to work underwater and in "high-shock and wind situations", where typical motorised gimbals would likely not be able to work.

It also features a new type of video called TimeWarp. This applies a high-speed, so-called "magic-carpet-ride" effect to your videos. GoPro wants you to imagine a walk through the city compressed into a" super-stabilised, sped-up version of itself, with the entire experience playing out in seconds". Perhaps the most interesting new feature, however, is that the Hero7 Black is the first GoPro to offer live streaming.

You are able to auto-share in real time to Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo, etc, while the camera stills saves video to your SD card in high definition. Other features include Super Photo (examines a photo in order to apply HDR, local tone mapping, and multi-frame noise reduction), a portrait mode (native vertical capture), and improved audio (includes new mic membranes to reduce vibrations).

There's also face, smile, and scene detection for auto enhancements, the ability to restrict video recording to 15- or 30-second short clips, and a photo timer for convenient selfies and group shots. In terms of hardware, the £379/$399 Hero7 Black comes equipped with a two-inch touch display that supports portrait use of camera. Speaking of the camera itself, it can capture 4K60 video and 12-megapixel stills.

It can also do eight-times slow motion in 1080p240. Elsewhere, the device is rugged and waterproof without a housing to 33ft (10m), and it supports voice control to let you go hands-free.

As for the new "active-lifestyle" cameras, GoPro has announced the £279/$299 Hero7 Silver and £179/$199 Hero 7 White, which it described as being perfect for entry- and mid-level users. The Hero7 Silver is a 4K action camera, while the White model is a 1080p action camera. They're rugged and waterproof to 33 feet, and they support voice commands, though you can also manually use the shutter button.

Either way, the camera can turn on and capture a moment automatically, according to GoPro. In terms of specs, the entry-level Hero7 White offers a touchscreen, 10-megapixel stills, 1080p60 video, two-times slow mo, and the ability to capture vertical shots and short clips and time lapse videos. It also supports touch zooming. The more premium Hero7 Black takes things up a notch, however.

It too does 10-megapixel stills, but for video, you can get 4K30 and 1080p60. It also offers GPS performance stickers so you can track your speed, distance, and more, and then add related stickers to your videos via the GoPro app to boast. The new Hero7 Black can also do these GPS tricks. Other than that, from what we can tell, the Hero7 Silver has all the same features as its cheaper sibling.

The £379/$399 Hero7 Black, £279/$299 Hero7 Silver, and £199/$199 Hero 7 White are available for pre-order at GoPro.com.