Entry-level GoPro Hero could be all the action-cam you ever need

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman has previously promised a new entry-level camera would arrive in 2018, and backed up those claims at CES 2018.

Today, we're seeing his promise ring true, as GoPro has announced the Hero. Designed to be the entry-level action camera promised, with an entry-level price to match. The Hero offers many of the features you'd want from an action cam, without going over the top with features.

As a result, the GoPro Hero can only shoot up to 1440p or 1080p HD video at 60fps. No 4K here. You can take up to 10-megapixel still photos and even submerge it in up to 10 metres of water. Photos, videos and controls can all be viewed on the two-inch touchscreen display and GoPro has even included its voice recognition technology, so you can turn the camera on and off and start recording by speaking commands.

The Hero is of course compatible with the vast range of accessories, from chest straps to bike mounts and you can transfer your content to your smartphone or PC via the GoPro app.

We're keen to see exactly how well the new Hero performs under test conditions, but on paper you're getting a lot of camera for not a lot of money. The GoPro Hero is available now for £200, half the price of the Hero 6 Black.