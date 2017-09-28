GoPro officially launches Fusion 360-degree camera

GoPro has officially unveiled the Fusion 360-degree camera, following an exclusive preview event back in June. We were lucky enough to attend the preview, but the model we saw wasn't the final thing, that's now all changed, as the Fusion can be pre-ordered now for £699.

But what is the GoPro Fusion? Well, it's an action camera, like the recently unveiled Hero6 Black, but has an added camera which allows it to shoot 360-degree video and photos. It can shoot video in 5.2K at 30fps, or 3K resolution at 60fps, or take 18-megapixel still photos, also in 360-degrees.

It sports the same design as the pre-production model we saw previously, meaning it features a dual-tone grey finish with grip sections on either side. Like GoPro's other cameras, the Fusion has just two buttons to control all aspects of the camera.

With the official launch also comes confirmation of some features we weren't so sure about last time we saw the Fusion. The most notable of which is a waterproof body. We assumed it would, but it wasn't set in stone at the time. GoPro can now confirm the Fusion is capable of being submerged in up to 5-metres of water.

However, simply because of the way the camera works with two lenses, it's unlikely this model will appeal to divers as there can be some refraction, they'll want the Hero6 Black instead. However the Fusion would be right at home when surfing or performing similar watersports.

To go along with the 360-degree video is 360-degree sound, too. This means sounds that come from behind you when filming, will be played in the exact same way, although you'll likely need compatible equipment to get the full benefit.

Any spherical videos you do take can be played back on virtual reality headsets via the GoPro app, or you can use the OverCapture feature within the app to replay it as a fixed video.

As you'd expect from a GoPro camera, the Fusion has built-in image stablisation to keep video silky smooth and it's compatible with the majority of GoPro mounts, unfortunately it won't work with the Karma drone.