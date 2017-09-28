GoPro Hero6 Black is 4K60 capable and has "most advanced" video stabilisation yet

GoPro has announced its latest flagship action camera, and while it weighs in at £499 and is therefore £100 more expensive than last year's model, it's because it can safely be called the company's most technically advanced yet.

The GoPro Hero6 Black is capable of shooting video in 4K at 60 frames per second. It can also shoot 1080p at 240fps for extreme slow motion playback.

However, GoPro itself is most excited about the camera's video stabilisation, which it claims is the "most advanced" of any Hero camera in the company's history.

This is thanks to the proprietary GP1 processor. The new chipset also enabled the higher frame rates, plus improved image quality, dynamic range and low-light performance.

The company has also improved QuikStories, its in-app feature which makes great use of the Hero6's three times faster Wi-Fi speeds. That enables faster video transfer rates and you can then build QuikStory videos automatically in your phone.

"Hero6’s next-level image quality, video stabilisation and three times faster QuikStories performance makes it a powerful storytelling extension of your smartphone," said GoPro CEO Nick Woodman.

The GoPro Hero6 Black also boasts new touch zoom functionality, waterproofing down to 10 metres and the ability to shoot stills in RAW and HDR modes. Voice control for 10 languages is on board, plus built-in GPS, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options are offered.

It is compatible with existing Karma and GoPro mounts, costs £499 and should be available now.