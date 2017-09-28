GoPro Hero 6 Black event: What happened and how to re-watch

GoPro just held a product unveiling event.

The company didn't say ahead of time what it would unveil. However, thanks to several leaks, we had a pretty good idea. Continue reading if you'd like to know more about what actually happened. We'll also provide you with more details about the event itself, including when it was and how you can re-watch the action unfold.

GoPro will held its event on Thursday, 28 September at 9am PST in San Francisco, California. The company simultaneously held a media gathering in Munich, but that wasn't broadcasted. Pocket-lint attended the Munich event and reported live from there.

You can watch the event - after the fact - from here:

GoPro announced its latest flagship action camera, and while it weighs in at £499 and is therefore £100 more expensive than last year's model, it's because it can safely be called the company's most technically advanced yet. The GoPro Hero6 Black is capable of shooting video in 4K at 60 frames per second.

It can also shoot 1080p at 240fps for extreme slow motion playback. However, GoPro itself is most excited about the camera's video stabilisation, which it claims is the "most advanced" of any Hero camera in the company's history. Go here to check out Pocket-lint's coverage of GoPro's newest action camera.

After months of teasing and sneak peaks, GoPro has finally spilled the bins on its revolutionary new 360-degree camera. The Fusion is the company's attempt at showing how easy it should be to create VR footage, but in a way that makes it incredibly simple to work with on a flat screen too. You'll be able to buy a GoPro Fusion for £699/$699.

GoPro Fusion was sent out to select pilot testers at the end of summer 2017, to get feedback from various 360-degree content creators. Go here to learn more about the Fusion, including when it will be available.

GoPro announced that its Karma drone is being updated to unlock a “follow me” feature and a “Watch” feature. The first allows Karma to follow you, or rather the controller that you’ll need with you, while Watch sounds more like a tripod mode. You can tell Karma to watch you and it'll stay put but rotate to keep the controller/you in the frame.