GoPro Hero 6 action camera pictured in leaked retail box with key specs

Want to see what GoPro's next camera looks like?

In February of earlier this year, action-camera maker GoPro had confirmed that it planned to release a Hero 6 camera by the end of 2017. It is now September, so that means we should see the company announce its next action camera sometime soon. And we mean very soon - if a new photograph leaked to Photo Rumors is to be believed. The image shows a finished GoPro camera in retail packaging.

We can see the upcoming camera has a similar, compact design to the Hero 5. The specs on the packaging reveal that the camera - the Hero 6 - shoots at 12 megapixels with 4K60 video. That would be a big upgrade from the Hero 5 and the Hero 5 Session, both of which shoot 4K at 30fps (4K30). The new camera appears to also be water resistant for up to 33 feet. But that's all we can see for now.

There's no clue on the price. However, GoPro's Hero 5 currently sells for $400. There's also no indication of a release date, although rumour has it the Hero 6 camera will be announced on 28 September.