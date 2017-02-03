GoPro confirms Hero6 and other new cameras are coming this year

GoPro has confirmed that it will release a Hero6 camera in 2017.

Although the 4K-enabled GoPro Hero5 was only made available in September last year, company CEO Nick Woodman revealed that its replacement is planned - possibly for a similar release window.

Speaking during GoPro's financial earnings call, Woodman told a JPMorgan Securities employee that the Hero6 and other devices will be released in the next 12 months: "We can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and new camera namely being Hero6," he said.

"But we're not going to share any information as to the timing or any other details around the release of those new products as you can imagine."

GoPro has had one of its most difficult periods recently, posting a net loss of $116 million (around £93 million). This is partly down to production issues with the Hero5 and a recall for the initial Karma drone units. Both problems were resolved, with the Karma now being sold again, but the company has had to streamline to survive.

What the GoPro Hero6 might boast over the Hero5 is anyone's guess. We'd like to see 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, but beyond that we're happy to play the waiting game. After all, we're still very impressed with the GoPro Hero5 Black.