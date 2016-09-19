GoPro Hero 5 Black and Session cameras announced, 4K video with GPS and waterproofing

GoPro has taken the wraps off its latest action cameras; the Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session. Like their predecessors, they're small and easy to mount, but host a number of improved features.

Chief among the newest additions is waterproofing. That's right, now when you want to take your Hero 5 Black or Session camera for a spot of underwater shooting, you'll no longer need a special case. It can survive down to 10 metres deep without being damaged.

Other features shared between the Hero 5 Black and Session include 4K video recording at 30 frames per second, the ability to auto-upload photos and videos to the cloud when charging, and a simple one-button control system.

They also both have electronic stabilisation during video capture to ensure footage isn't a hideous shaky mess, as well as voice control with support for seven languages, with new languages on their way.

There's a new linear view setting for both cameras too which gives you wide angle video and photos without the heavy distortion usually associated with extreme wide angle lenses.

Of course, the Hero 5 Black is the high-end device in the new range. To distinguish itself from the Session it has features like the ability to shoot 12MP pictures in RAW and WDR photo modes and GPS for automatic location tracking. It can record stereo audio, and has some fancy tech to cut out wind noise from recordings.

Like the Hero 4 Silver and Black additions, it has a touchscreen on the back which can be used as a small monitor, and as a control system to change video and photo shooting settings.

Both cameras are compatible with existing GoPro mounts, including the newly announced GoPro Karma drone. They'll be available to buy from 2 October. The GoPro Hero 5 will cost £350 or $399 and the Hero 5 Session will cost £250 or $299.