GoPro's Karma drone is official, takes flight soon

After months or teasing, GoPro has officially unveiled its latest products, one of which is a company first: The Karma drone.

GoPro's aim with the Karma was to build a drone that's easy to use right out of the box, and one that's compatible with its own popular action cameras.

Size-wise, it's small enough to fit easily in to a small backpack (which it ships with), that the company claims is light enough to wear during any activity without getting uncomfortable.

What's more, the controller is designed to be as easy to use as a console gamepad and has a built-in touch screen, so you don't need a phone to see footage from the Karma.

As for the camera mounting system, it's a 3-axis stabiliser which can be removed from the Drone and then attached to an included handgrip and used handheld, giving you super smooth handheld footage. In many ways, the Drone is trying to compete with drones, and handheld gimbal systems with one product.

Given GoPro's history in the action camera market, having a drone as part of its product range certainly makes sense. It makes it possible to capture wider action shots, using the GoPro camera equipment that users already have.

The GoPro Karma will be available to buy from 23 October, though specific country release dates have yet to be detailed. The Karma alone will cost £720 or $799, with no GoPro included. It is compatible with Hero 4 and Hero 5. The GoPro Karma with the Hero 5 Black will cost £999 or $1099. The Karma with the Hero 5 Session will cost $999, with no European pricing available for that bundle as yet.