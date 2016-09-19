What time is the GoPro Karma drone and Hero 5 launch and how can I watch it online?

After many rumours and a long wait, GoPro is finally ready to unleash its first camera-ready drone at a dedicated event near Lake Tahoe in the States.

There have been several videos released showing what the GoPro Karma is capable of, but we'll see more no doubt when the launch event starts.

In addition, we might even find out more about a much-rumoured GoPro Hero 5 action camera - the latest iteration of its hugely popular range.

So how can you make sure you keep up with the news as it happens? Read on...

The GoPro event starts at 9am PT and is expected to last around 45 minutes. That means you'll be able to tune in at 5pm in the UK and midday on the East Coast of America.

Yes. We are hosting the livestream of the event from 4pm UK time here on Pocket-lint below. The actual event will start at 5pm.

We will also be covering all the news as it happens on Pocket-lint, as we are attending the event in Tahoe and will be there to get as much hands-on time with the drone and/or the Hero 5 camera if it launches.

