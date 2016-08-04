This leaked GoPro video seems to show off the upcoming Hero 5

GoPro's next flagship action camera has allegedly been spotted in a brief video posted to Reddit and Vimeo.

Although the camera-maker announced earlier this year that it would lay off 7 per cent of its workforce and cease sales of at least three action cameras due to a massive revenue drop it suffered year over year, GoPro said it still planned to launch a new flagship model, called the Hero 5, as well as a "Karma" drone, which records 4K video, in 2016. Well, this new leak gives us a look at what the Hero 5 might look like and feature.

The nine-second-long video only shows the rear of the camera, but it resembles other how-to videos available in GoPro's mobile apps, providing users with step-by-step instructions on how to connect the camera to a smartphone. From what we can see, the upcoming camera has a touchscreen, meaning that bus connector slot on the back for attaching peripherals like batteries and other accessories has likely been axed.

The Hero 5, which is supposed to be released before this holiday season, won't be the first touchscreen GoPro action camera available, however, as the Silver model of the Hero 4 features such functionality. Anyway, the leak also shows a raised record button at the top, rounded edges for the body of the camera, and slightly different menus than the ones found on GoPro's current lineup.

Overall, it looks simpler, with quick settings for framerate and resolution and whatnot at the bottom, and standard Wi-Fi and microphone features. It looks like microphone can be disabled, which is new, and there's a GoPro Sniper option in the Connections menu, which could be a codename for another, upcoming product. Oh, and because there's possibly no bus connector, this might be a waterproof camera.

Konrad Iturbe posted the video - which might have been derived from the Android version of the GoPro app. It's unclear if the quick video is indeed legit, but we should know for sure within the next few months.