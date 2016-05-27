How to watch live GoPro HeroCast skydive flight over the Great Wall of China

This weekend Jeb Corliss, the famed wingsuit pilot, will carry out a life-risking stunt over the Great Wall of China and you'll be able to fly along with him, sort of.

For the first time the GoPro HeroCast will be used to live stream a wingsuit skydive from the perspective of Jeb Corliss. He will be jumping out of a helicopter at 6,000 feet, flying over the Great Wall at 120mph and aiming to hit a target that's no bigger than an apple.

The GoPro HeroCast will be attached to a GoPro Hero4 Black allowing the video footage to be live streamed from Jeb at up to 1080/60fps.

The Human Arrow Stunt, as it's called, will take place at 5am BST this Saturday 28 May. To watch it you simply need to visit the GoPro Facebook page or GoPro's blog. We say simply as that's the easy part – getting up for 5am is the challenge. If that's too much for you then the video will also be available later on Facebook.

Vice President of GoPro Entertainment Ocean MacAdams said: "GoPro is excited to provide this breakthrough broadcast experience and enable viewers to fly along with Jeb as he takes this historic jump. It will be as if you are right there, riding on his back."

