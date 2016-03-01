GoPro spent $105 million on these two video-editing apps

No one likes to edit videos.

It's tedious and cumbersome and practically any other adjective to describe painstaking. So when GoPro killed several action cams and laid off 7 percent of its workforce after posting disastrous fourth-quarter results earlier this month, it of course placed some of the blame on video editing, even going so far as to describe it as an “inconvenience” during an earnings call in February.

But that's all about to change for GoPro. In an attempt to fill in some gaps and maybe stem the losses, the action-cam maker has announced it acquired two mobile video editing apps: Replay and Splice. Replay is developed by Stupeflix and allows you to select video clips and photos to combine them into a single video, while Splice by Vemory lets you edit videos using advanced features.

GoPro said it plans to merge Replay and Splice into its mobile strategy in order to "deliver ultra-convenient, yet powerful, mobile editing solutions to GoPro customers and billions of smartphone users." Both apps are now available for iOS, with Android releases still planned for later this year, as GoPro said their teams will maintain operations in Paris and Austin, respectively.

GoPro told Forbes that it paid $105 million in cash and stock to buy the two companies behind Replay and Splice. The idea is that these apps should make editing GoPro clips much easier and tolerable going forward.

Also, instead of using third-party apps and software, you'll now have robust editing solutions to access directly from GoPro.