GoPro Karma: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

GoPro has finally revealed its first drone: Karma.

GoPro Karma ditches the idea of strapping an action camera to your helmet, and instead lets you fly high in the sky, with the purpose of giving you a new perspective and really cool shots of your extreme adventures. Here's everything we know so far about the camera maker's aerial device, including specs, release date, and pricing.

The render below shows what the Karma looks like.

Size-wise, it's small enough to fit in to a small backpack, which it ships with and the company claims is light enough to wear during any activity without getting uncomfortable. When you want to fly the drone, open the pack and extend Karma's arms and landing gear.

Specs

Maximum speed: 35mph

Maximum distance: 3,280 feet (1,000m)

Maximum flight altitude: 14,500ft (4,500m)

Maximum wind resistance: 22mph

Operating frequency: 2.4GHz

Dimensions: 303mm x 411mm x 117mm (opened); 365.2mm x 224.3mm x 89.9 mm (folded)

Propeller length: 10 inches

Weight: 1,006g

Camera

GoPro Karma is a camera drone that can use the GoPro Hero 4, Hero 5 Black, or Hero 5 Session as its camera. The cameras attach to the underside of Karma with a new stabilisation mount - even though the Hero 5 now includes video stabilisation. The new mount can also slot into a Hero Grip, which you can use as a handheld or mount onto your GoPro-compatible products.

Keep in mind the Hero 5 Black is a waterproof camera that doesn’t require any enclosures. It also features 4K video recording, GPS, Bluetooth, and voice control. You can learn more about both new Hero 5 action cameras from here:

Controller

The included controller, which weighs 625g and has a built-in, 5-inch 720p touchscreen with a peak brightness of 700 nits, offers one-touch operation for takeoff and landing. It has a battery life of four hours.

Operating modes

Karma offers multiple automatic operating modes, such as Dronie (zoom selfies), Cable cam (moving between one pre-defined point and another), Reveal (panning until the subject is in the shot), and Orbit (continuous circular pan around the subject).

Other

GoPro has included a feature that lets your friends watch a live view of the drone’s footage, as well as the ability to control Karma from their own smartphones. Also thanks to GoPro's Quik editing app, you can easily stitch together your footage and apply filters and music.

GoPro Karma drone costs $799. It doesn't come with a GoPro camera. GoPro is also offering bundles that’ll take $100 off the total price, however. The Karma + Session bundle costs $999, while the Karma + GoPro Hero 5 costs $1,099. All Karma kits comes with the drone, the controller, the stabilising mount, the grip, and the backpack that holds everything.

GoPro Karma will be available from 23 October. GoPro Hero5 and Hero Session will be available from 2 October. Go to GoPro’s shop to sign up for pre-registration information.

Check out GoPro's promo videos below.