GoPro Karma is the action cam company’s first drone, coming 2016

GoPro is making its own drone that will feature its world-renowned camera tech. This is definitely happening, it's going to be called Karma and it's coming in 2016.

GoPro already teased its first flying drone back in October, but now it's also revealed that Karma name on its site.

The GoPro drone tease video was shared with a resolution option of 1440p in YouTube. This suggests the camera will be able to record video at 2.5K. Although in the latest issue of the video that's limited to 1080p. If the drone is capable of recording 2.5K that should help it to keep up with the already established competition from the likes of DJI that also offers that resolution.

Another thing given away in the GoPro teaser video was active video stabilisation. GoPro points out that there was no after effects used to create the smooth playback. This suggests the drone will be equipped with its own gimbal to counter the effects of flight and avoid shaky footage.

According to Forbes GoPro started working on its own drone after plans to work with DJI fell apart.

Rumours suggest a price of between $500 and $1,000 – so not very accurate then. Or perhaps there will be varying options at different prices. Expect to hear more early in 2016.

