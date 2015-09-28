GoPro unveils affordable Hero+ action cam with Wi-Fi, Full HD 60fps capture

GoPro released the Hero+LCD camera and Session camera within the year, but that isn't preventing the company from continuing to fill out its popular range of action cameras; it's now unveiling a new offering, called the Hero+.

The Hero+ is being described as a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled camera. It is waterproof, mountable, and compatible with GoPro's accessories. Other features include the ability to capture video in 1080p at 60 frames per second and 720p at 60fps as well as 8-megapixel stills. GoPro has also included its well-known shooting modes and software tools, such as Time Lapse, Burst photos, and Trim & Share.

And with built-in connectivity, you'll be able to create and share video clips across social networks while on the go. In other words: the Hero+ is an ideal entry-level GoPro that costs only $199.99 (£131). The next-level GoPro, called the Hero+LCD, costs $100 more but comes with a touch display. Other GoPros include the Hero4 Black ($500), Hero4 Silver ($400), and Hero ($130).

There's also the Hero4 Session. At launch, that action camera cost a whopping $400 (£263), but the price tag has since been marked down to $300. Check out Pocket-lint's full comparison of GoPro cameras to see how else these devices differ. And if you decide the new Hero+ is for you, it will be available at retailers around the world and through GoPro.com starting 4 October.

There's no word yet on global pricing and availability.