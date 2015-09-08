VR filmmakers can register for a GoPro Odyssey 360-degree shooting rig now, works with Jump

GoPro has announced that it will soon be making its first 360-degree virtual reality camera available in limited quantities.

The GoPro Odyssey is the camera rig designed to work with the company's collaboration with Google, Jump. It is comprised of 16 synchronised HERO4 Black cameras which are used to shoot a 3D 360-degree video from all angles and at up to 8K30 resolution.

The footage from each is stiched together using the Jump assembler technology and the end result is a fully immersive stereoscopic surround video that works with a virtual reality headset or as part of a scrollable, interactive YouTube clip.

Purchasers also get 16 MicroSD cards as part of the bundle and all leads, plus 16 Array Bacpacs.

The rig isn't really designed for conventional GoPro use - you'd look a little silly with 16 GoPro cameras strapped to the peak of your skateboard helmet, if not a little top heavy considering the entire set-up weighs more than 6.5kg.

It's more for professional use at present, and it is that market the manufacturer is inviting to register for the limited access program. Qualifying applicants will get their Odyssey bundles later this year, although interested parties will be able to sign up for assessment up to the end of 2015.

Just head to GoPro's dedicated Odyssey page to find out more and put your name down. You will need around $15,000 (£9,600) to pay for one if you are successful, so keep that in mind.

And if you want to know what kind of thing it's capable of before signing up, GoPro has posted a video on YouTube that you can scroll around if you are viewing it in a Chrome browser.